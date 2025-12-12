6ix9ine Dresses Up Like A Brit To Mock 21 Savage Over Rat Comments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine dressed as a British sailor and mocked 21 Savage’s UK roots in a viral skit after being called out for being a snitch.

6ix9ine took his trolling to theatrical levels today (December 12), donning a vintage British naval outfit and sipping tea in a tropical paradise to ridicule 21 Savage over past comments about snitching and street credibility.

The three-minute video, posted to social media, was a direct response to Savage’s recent appearance on the “Perspectives with Big Bank” podcast, where he took a jab at unnamed artists who “cooperated” with law enforcement and were subsequently “canceled by the internet.”

Though 21 didn’t mention names, the implication was clear, and 6ix9ine wasn’t about to let it slide.

In the clip, the Brooklyn rapper mocked Savage’s British roots and his 2019 detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With exaggerated jokes like “You should be ashamed of where you’re from” and a sarcastic “bloody w#####,” 6ix9ine leaned into meme culture to hit back.

He captioned the skit: “ALWAYS BE PROUD OF WHERE YOU ARE FROM. YOU SHOULDNT BE ASHAMED OF WHERE YOU WERE BORN. ☕️🫖 but i get it i love it here too 🇺🇸🦅 and next time you say the ‘mexican’ just say my name because the Mexicans would smack the f### out u 🇲🇽 \@21savage you bloody w#####.”

The video joked about Savage’s UK background, which first surfaced during his ICE arrest in 2019. That incident revealed the rapper was born in London, not Atlanta, as many had believed. Social media quickly lit up with memes, reviving the “British 21 Savage” trend.

The tension between the two artists isn’t new.

In 2021, they clashed in a heated Clubhouse debate hosted by Wack 100, trading barbs over loyalty, authenticity and street codes. That argument stemmed from 6ix9ine’s controversial decision to cooperate with federal prosecutors in his 2018 racketeering case tied to the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

After being arrested in November 2018, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges and agreed to testify against fellow gang members. In return, he received a reduced sentence of about two years, avoiding the decades-long term he initially faced.

That cooperation, however, has followed him ever since. The “snitch” label has become a permanent part of his public image, especially in Hip-Hop circles that value street loyalty.

Now, as 6ix9ine prepares to return to prison for violating the terms of his supervised release, the feud with 21 Savage adds another chapter to his turbulent post-prison life.

In December 2025, a federal judge sentenced him to three months in prison after he admitted to multiple violations, including drug possession and a physical altercation at a Florida mall. Judge Paul Engelmayer, who also oversaw his original case, denied his request for home confinement and labeled him a “dumpster fire.”

He is scheduled to report to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn in early January 2026.