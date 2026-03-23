6ix9ine House Invaded By Woman With A Gun As Girlfriend Watched

6ix9ine’s Florida home was targeted again by an armed woman while he sits in federal detention in Brooklyn.

6ix9ine had his Florida home targeted again while locked up in Brooklyn, this time by a woman claiming she was there to record music with him.

According to TMZ, his girlfriend, Aliday Alzugaray, was at the Wellington property when she spotted Chanique Lambert attempting to breach the residence on Friday.

The situation escalated quickly when Aliday realized Lambert was armed with a gun and had been stalking the property for over a month, repeatedly posing as 6ix9ine’s cousin to get past security.

Aliday rushed inside with her son and locked all the doors before calling 6ix9ine, who was in federal detention in Brooklyn.

Family friend Anthony Espinal intervened by deliberately giving Lambert wrong directions to the street, then alerting Aliday to the threat.

Police arrived and arrested Lambert on a misdemeanor trespassing charge, with a bond set at $1,000.

When questioned, Lambert first claimed that 6ix9ine had instructed her to wait in the backyard to record a song together, then changed her story, saying she was there for art-related work.

This marks the second major security breach at his Palm Beach County home in just four months.

Back in November 2025, masked gunmen invaded the property and held his mother at gunpoint while ransacking the place for cash and car keys.

That incident resulted in multiple arrests and the recovery of over $30,000 in stolen luxury items.

As reported by NBC Miami, the November invasion left his mother traumatized and forced the rapper to relocate her.

6ix9ine’s security team has clearly struggled to prevent unauthorized access to the property despite increased measures.

The pattern of repeated break-ins and trespassing attempts suggests his celebrity status and current incarceration have made him a target for criminals and unstable individuals alike.

Lambert’s arrest represents at least a temporary resolution, but the underlying security vulnerabilities at his home remain a serious concern for one of the most infamous rappers of all-time.