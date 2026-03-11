6ix9ine Home Invasion Case Closes With Third Suspect’s Arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s home invasion case moved forward when authorities arrested a third suspect involved in the armed robbery.

Tekashi 6ix9ine saw another suspect land behind bars months after masked gunmen invaded his Wellington home and held his mother hostage during a robbery.

Miguel Candelario Garcia, 19, got arrested after deputies connected him to the November 16, 2025 home invasion that targeted the rapper’s residence in South Florida.

The original crew included 18-year-old Sergio Andrade and 20-year-old Pedro Rodriguez, who planned the whole operation.

Garcia came into the picture later when they recruited him to join the heist.

According to CBS12 reporting, investigators found text messages between Andrade and Rodriguez discussing the plan and whether Garcia could handle his role in the robbery.

When detectives searched Rodriguez’s apartment, they recovered a bin loaded with stolen luxury items.

The haul included a pink Chanel purse, a black Dolce and Gabbana purse, and a Louis Vuitton multi-Pochette that belonged to Hernandez’s girlfriend.

Investigators also found a Glock 19 9mm pistol with an extended magazine that was stolen from West Palm Beach back in 2022. That same gun appeared in surveillance footage from the robbery.

Ring camera footage and witness interviews helped deputies identify all three suspects involved in the invasion.

On December 30, a detective met with Rodriguez’s mother, who confirmed she recognized all three men from the video evidence.

An acquaintance also identified the suspects after being interviewed by authorities.

Garcia now faces charges including home invasion robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment, and grand theft of between $20,000 and $100,000 dollars.

The charges reflect the serious nature of the crime and the violence involved when the suspects ambushed Hernandez’s mother as she entered through the garage.

Tekashi 6ix9ine turned himself in to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center on January 6, 2026, to serve a 90-day sentence for violating his supervised release terms.

He is expected to be sprung from the pokey in April 2026 with one year of supervised release remaining after his discharge.