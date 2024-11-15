6ix9ine Ordered To Get A Full Time Job

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper 6ix9ine may have to hang up his rap career for a while because he has been ordered to get a full time job as part of his probation.

Rapper 6ix9ine has been hit with stringent conditions for his supervised release following his 45-day stint in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

6ix9ine, who was facing decades in prison due to a RICO case with members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, was initially given a two-year prison sentence for his role in cooperating with the feds against the gang.

The rapper committed multiple infractions while he was on the loose, including failing drug tests, failing to report to his probation officer, getting into several skirmishes and traveling from Florida to Las Vegas without permission.

In addition to the 45 days, Judge Paul Engelmayer extended his probation by one year, put him on electronic monitoring and gave him one year of home confinement.

On Thursday (November 14), Judge Engelmayer​ issued more restrictions on 6ix9ine.

The rapper must work full-time at a lawful job unless excused by his probation officer and must inform the officer of any changes to his employment. ​

He must live at a location approved by his probation officer and notify the officer of any changes to his living arrangements at least 10 days in advance. ​

The conditions also prohibit 6ix9ine from communicating with individuals involved in criminal activities or those convicted of felonies without prior permission from his probation officer. ​

He is barred from owning or possessing firearms, ammunition, or any dangerous weapons. ​

Furthermore, 6ix9ine must notify his probation officer within 72 hours if he is arrested or questioned by law enforcement. ​

6ix9ine is also required to participate in an outpatient mental health program and continue taking prescribed medications unless otherwise directed by a healthcare provider. ​

He must provide his probation officer with access to any requested financial information and perform 300 hours of community service, completing these obligations at least 30 days before his supervised release term ends. ​

After the initial 90 days, he must notify his probation officer and receive permission to travel outside his district. ​

Additionally, 6ix9ine must surrender his passport within three business days of returning to his district and is barred from applying for new travel documents or traveling internationally during his supervised release. ​

He will also undergo drug testing and participate in an outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program as directed by his probation officer. ​

These stringent conditions reflect the court’s effort to ensure 6ix9ine’s compliance with the law and his successful reintegration into society following his release from prison.