6ix9ine’s Cruel Joke About Demi Lovato’s Overdose Sparks Backlash

Tekashi 6ix9ine drew intense criticism after mocking Demi Lovato’s recovery and suggesting drugs be sent to her.

6ix9ine stirred intense backlash after mocking Demi Lovato and her battle with addiction during a podcast appearance where he suggested sending her drugs to trigger a relapse.

During an episode of Andie Elle’s podcast, the polarizing rapper veered into controversial territory when the conversation shifted to former child stars and addiction.

After the host mentioned being sober, 6ix9ine responded by invoking Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in 2018.

“She’s gonna relapse,” he said. “Let’s send her a gift. Let’s send her some…” The final word was censored, but context made it clear he was referring to narcotics. He added, “Make her relapse.”

6ix9ine says he thinks Demi Lovato is gonna relapse and he’ll send her a “gift” to help make it happen… 🫠 pic.twitter.com/5r9ywv5Ic2 — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) November 11, 2025

The remarks were met with immediate outrage across social media, with critics calling them cruel and dangerous.

Many pointed to Lovato’s 2018 overdose, which led to three strokes, a heart attack and lasting brain damage.

The singer has since spoken openly about her recovery, including her use of Vivitrol injections and complete abstinence from substances.

Lovato’s transparency has made her a vocal advocate for mental health and substance abuse awareness. Her supporters rallied behind her, condemning 6ix9ine’s comments as reckless and deeply offensive.

When questioned about the uproar, 6ix9ine defended his remarks in a statement to TMZ, saying, “Dark humor is going extinct,” and added, “People in this new generation are just overly sensitive.”

His attempt to brush off the criticism only intensified the backlash. Many argued that joking about addiction—especially involving someone who nearly died—is not comedy but cruelty.

The moment adds to 6ix9ine’s long list of controversies, which include legal issues and inflammatory public behavior.