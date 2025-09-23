A$AP Rocky Blasts Drake’s UMG Lawsuit As “Not Part Of The Game”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky called out Drake’s lawsuit over a rap beef with Kendrick Lamar, questioning the move and saying it’s “not part of the game.”

A$AP Rocky didn’t mince words when asked about Drake’s decision to take legal action over a rap beef, calling the move out of bounds for Hip-Hop and distancing himself from the drama in a new interview published Tuesday (September 23).

“It was healthy for Hip-Hop,” Rocky told ELLE, referring to the clash between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. “The battle was between Kendrick and Drake, not Drake and everybody else who might have said something at that time, and that’s mainly why I fell back. I just hate the way it’s turning out with [Drake] suing and all that. What part of the game is that? What type of s### is that? That’s none of my business, I guess.”

The Harlem rapper’s comments come after Drake filed a defamation lawsuit in January 2025 against Universal Music Group.

The suit claims UMG, which represents both Drake and Lamar, helped distribute and promote Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us,” which Drake says falsely accuses him of being a pedophile and encourages violence against him.

Rocky’s remarks also arrive amid lingering tension between him and Drake, which reignited after Drake’s 2023 track “Fear of Heights” was widely interpreted as a jab at Rihanna, Rocky’s longtime partner.

A$AP Rocky responded with a verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Show of Hands,” while Drake clapped back on “Family Matters.”

Despite the back-and-forth, Rocky has kept his distance from the full-blown feud, saying he has “bigger fish to fry.”

Still, he’s taken subtle digs at Drake during recent performances and is expected to address the situation more directly on his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb.