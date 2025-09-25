A$AP Rocky Labels Jay-Z A “Black Therapist”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky said he sees therapy as pointless, labels them psychics and considers Jay-Z a trusted source of wisdom.

A$AP Rocky dismissed traditional therapy and praised Jay-Z as a trusted confidant during a revealing conversation with Elle, linking mental health skepticism to his own experiences and upcoming film.

“I think Jay-Z is a Black therapist,” A$AP Rocky said. “A lot of people come to him with their problems.”

The Harlem rapper made the remark while discussing the shortage of Black therapists and his personal doubts about the effectiveness of therapy.

His comments came as part of a wide-ranging interview tied to the release of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, a psychological thriller he stars in alongside Rose Byrne.

“That whole f**king film is an anxiety attack,” he said.

Rocky didn’t hold back when asked about his stance on therapy, comparing it to mystical practices.

“My outlook on therapy is so pessimistic, it’s not even funny. I might get killed for this, but I put therapists in the same box as psychic readings,” he said.

He added, “I look at it like, yo, if you don’t share the same experiences what’s the point of me telling a stranger my business for an hour straight, for them to just say, ‘OK, well, how did that make you feel?’”

The Elle feature also touched on Rocky’s personal life. He and Rihanna recently welcomed their third child, a daughter, further expanding their high-profile family.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is set to hit theaters next month.