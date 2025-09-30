Ab-Soul Opens Up After Painful Freestyle Meltdown On Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” Stream

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ab-Soul addressed his recent freestyle flop on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream with honesty and humility during an Instagram Live session.

Ab-Soul stumbled during a freestyle on Kai Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” Twitch stream Saturday night (September 27) and addressed the slip-up head-on during an Instagram Live session the following day.

The Top Dawg Entertainment rapper appeared on the “On The Radar” segment of Cenat’s marathon broadcast but faltered mid-performance, losing track of his lyrics and unable to recover.

👤AB-SOUL👤

👤KAI CENAT👤



💿ON THE RADAR MAFIATHON FREESTYLE💿



▫️RAPS OVER JID AND OFFSET’S BODIES▫️



— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 28, 2025

Known for his layered lyricism and sharp delivery, the moment came as a surprise to many who expected a standout showing.

“I honestly feel like B-Rabbit. I choked,” Ab-Soul admitted, referencing the 8 Mile protagonist. “Happens to the best of us.”

He added, “That’s tough, guys. I never bombed in such a way. I’m struggling with it.”

Rather than deflect blame or offer excuses, Soulo took accountability. When a viewer suggested he should retaliate with a diss track, Ab-Soul quickly shut it down.

“Those guys gave me the opportunity to perform and display true skill, true artistry, and I choked,” he said.

Ab-Soul Via Instagram, Reflecting On His Freestyle On Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3



— GNX Tour Highlights (@kdotszagnxeraa) September 28, 2025

After the stream ended, Ab-Soul went straight to the studio, where he connected with supporters during the same Instagram Live.

Ab-Soul has been a key figure at Top Dawg Entertainment since 2007 and is one-fourth of the West Coast collective Black Hippy, alongside Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock.

His reputation for intricate bars and philosophical themes has earned him a loyal following in the Hip-Hop world.

Cenat’s “Mafiathon 3” has drawn major attention this month, aiming to cement the Twitch star as the platform’s first streamer to hit one million subscribers.

That goal was reached on Sunday (September 28), with the event continuing through the end of the month.

The stream has featured appearances from a long list of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Mariah Carey.