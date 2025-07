Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Akon called out a former friend, accusing him of fraud and deception—only to be met with a fiery response calling him the real scammer.

Akon called out a former associate this week in a scathing video, accusing Be.I of fraud and deception — but Be.I fired back, claiming their fallout was more about a woman than money.

The Grammy-nominated artist posted a video earlier this week alongside a photo of Be.I.

“Look at this face,” he began. “He go by the name of Be.I. He’s a fraud, a scammer. Literally a imposter, a straight-up leech.”

Akon continued, “He has no moral ethic as to who he steals from. He will come to you, gain your trust and scam you, flat out.”

He warned anyone who may have done business with Be.I to act fast.

“If you gave him money, go back and retrieve it because you’ve been scammed. He’s not going to deliver,” Akon added. “He’s gonna run away with it.”

The “Locked Up” hitmaker also made it clear that Be.I has no ties to his companies.

“He is not affiliated in any way with Konvict Muzik or Kon Live Distribution, or any Akon-affiliated system,” he said.

He described Be.I as a “superfan” who pretended to be part of his inner circle and labeled him “evil” for misleading people under the guise of being connected to Akon’s brand.

“So whatever you do, if you’ve done business with this man under the Konvict umbrella, get your money back. You’ve been scammed,” Akon added.

He also denied any family ties to Be.I and said the man is not authorized to conduct business on his behalf.

Be.i Responds To Akon, Claims Fallout Over A Woman

But Be.I wasn’t about to stay quiet. He responded by posting several video clips of Akon wishing him a happy birthday, questioning the “superfan” label.

While Be.I admitted to making “mistakes,” he flipped the script and questioned who was really a “scammer,” pointing to Akon’s failed $6 billion Akon City project in Senegal and claimed he helped “bury” skeleton’s in the singer’s closet.

He also claimed their relationship soured over a woman. According to Be.I, he was casually seeing someone Akon later developed feelings for, which allegedly led to a shift in their dynamic. Be.I said Akon “switched up” on him after that.

“I did some dumb s###,” Be.I admitted, but argued that others in Akon’s crew had done worse without being publicly called out.

Akon City, once promoted as a futuristic smart city powered by cryptocurrency, was officially scrapped by the Senegalese government. In May, officials confirmed the project “no longer exists” due to missed payments and stalled development.