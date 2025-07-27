Alabama Barker Denies “Black Fishing” Allegations With Standard “Black Friends” Reply

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alabama Barker addressed criticism about her identity on livestream and responded to claims she’s trying to act Black.

Alabama Barker got real about claims she’s “Blackfishing” during a livestream chat with influencer Jordyn Lucas, saying people are reaching hard with that narrative.

Blackfishing is when non-Black folks try to look or sound Black—through makeup, hairstyles, speech, or style—to benefit from Black culture without actually being part of it.

It’s been a hot-button topic in pop culture for years, especially when it comes to influencers and celebs mimicking Black aesthetics for clout.

During the convo, Lucas asked Alabama how she felt about people accusing her of “trying to be Black” and Alabama didn’t flinch. She called the whole thing “delusional” and made it clear she’s not out here studying how to sound like anyone else.

While on stream with Jordyn Lucas, Alabama Barker responds to a question about people saying she’s “trying to be Black.”



She says it’s due to growing up on tour, being around mostly Black friends, and being raised on rap and rock ’n’ roll.



(✍🏽: #TSRStaffKH ) pic.twitter.com/2VamNb4XG8 — The Shade Room Teens (@shaderoomteens) July 25, 2025

“If people think I’m sitting in my room studying a voice, it’s delusional,” she said.

She kept it calm but didn’t sugarcoat anything. Alabama explained that how she talks and dresses isn’t some made-up act—it’s how she grew up.

“I grew up with mostly Black friends,” she said, adding that even though she went to private schools, she never really fit in there. Most of her childhood was spent on the road with her dad, Travis Barker, soaking up rap and rock culture from early on.

“My upbringing was rap and rock’ n’ roll. I don’t even know what pop is,” she said.

Of course, the internet had opinions. A bunch of folks online accused her of switching up her image over the years to gain attention. Whether people believe her or not, she’s standing on it.