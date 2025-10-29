Allen Iverson’s Most Humiliating NBA Moment Had Nothing To Do With Basketball & Everything To Do With Rap Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NBA legend Allen Iverson describes the mortifying moment when commissioner David Stern read his controversial “40 Bars” lyrics aloud during a private meeting.

Allen Iverson experienced one of his most mortifying professional moments when late NBA commissioner David Stern confronted him about his controversial Hip-Hop career during a face-to-face meeting in the early 2000s.

The Philadelphia 76ers legend opened up about the cringe-worthy encounter during a recent appearance on the “Joe & Jada” podcast, describing how Stern methodically read his explicit “40 Bars” lyrics aloud during their sit-down discussion.

The basketball icon, who rapped under the alias Jewelz, found himself in hot water after releasing “40 Bars” in 2000. The track drew widespread criticism for containing what many perceived as sexist and homophobic content, prompting league intervention.

During their meeting, Stern took an unconventional approach to addressing the controversy. Rather than simply discussing the backlash, the commissioner pulled out a copy of the lyrics and began reciting them word for word.

“The most embarrassing s### was when I did the album, I had to come here to meet with David Stern. Out of nowhere, man, he pulled out a piece of paper. I’m sitting there, looking like, yo, what the f### is he doing? Bro, the man started reading the lyrics. I wanted to crawl up under the table. I was so embarrassed, man. I mean, the curse words, everything. That s### was so embarrassing,” Allen Iverson said.

The incident occurred during a particularly tense period in Iverson’s relationship with the NBA hierarchy. Beyond his musical pursuits, the Hall of Famer frequently clashed with league officials over various issues, including his streetwear fashion choices that eventually led to the implementation of an official dress code in 2005.

Iverson’s rap ambitions were part of a planned album originally titled Non-Fiction, later renamed Misunderstood. However, the project was ultimately scrapped by late 2001 due to the mounting controversy surrounding his lyrical content.

“I’m so embarrassed when I hear that s### now,” Iverson revealed.

The timing of these revelations coincides with a period of reflection for the basketball legend. This month, Iverson released both his “Misunderstood” memoir and the “Allen Iv3rson” documentary on Amazon Prime Video, offering fans deeper insight into his complex relationship with fame and the pressures of professional athletics.

While his Hip-Hop career never materialized as planned, Iverson’s influence on basketball culture remains undeniable. His crossover between sports and music helped pave the way for future athlete-entertainers, even if his own musical journey ended in embarrassment rather than success.

The documentary and memoir represent Iverson’s latest attempt to control his narrative, more than two decades after that uncomfortable meeting with Stern effectively ended his recording aspirations.