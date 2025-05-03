André 3000 Sparks Album Rumors With Mysterious “Missing Notebook” Post

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

André 3000 is sparking album rumors after posting a mysterious post about a “missing notebook.”

According to a missing poster shared by the Outkast legend, the notebook was last seen in Amsterdam Noord on March 29. The blue notebook is two-tone and features black sketches and notes inside and he’s even dedicated an entire website to finding it.

It would be an ideal time for Three Stacks to drop an album. He and Big Boi were just named 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, making them one of handful of Hip-Hop artists to receive the honor. It would also mark his first project since his surprise instrumental jazz album, 2024’s New Blue Sun.

The title of the first song on the project is “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album but This Is Literally the Way the Wind Blew Me This Time.” Fans are praying the flyers are a precursor to that.

As one half of Outkast, André 3000 was instrumental in asserting the legitimacy and creative power of Southern hip-hop, most famously declaring “The South got something to say!” at the 1995 Source Awards, a rallying cry that challenged coastal dominance and opened the door for Atlanta and the broader South to become a central force in Hip-Hop.

His artistry is marked by an unparalleled blend of inventive lyricism, genre-bending production, and vulnerability, consistently pushing against the genre’s conventions with unique flows, vivid storytelling and a willingness to explore themes rarely addressed in mainstream rap.

André’s influence is evident in the work of subsequent generations of artists, from Kendrick Lamar to J.I.D, who cite his originality and technical mastery as foundational. Beyond rap, his willingness to experiment-culminating in projects like the instrumental New Blue Sun-demonstrates a radical creative freedom that continues to expand the definition of what hip-hop can be, inspiring artists to pursue authenticity over commercial expectations.