André 3000 Sends Message To The City Of L.A. Ahead Of His Absence At The Grammy Awards

André 3000 won’t be attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, but that doesn’t mean his heart isn’t with the city of angels.

On Saturday (February 1), the Outkast legend shared a message on Instagram announcing he will not be making an appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, despite the fact he is nominated for three Grammys.

While he wanted to make it clear that he would be absent from one of the industry’s biggest nights in music, he also wanted to communicate how empathetic he was for the city of Los Angeles, where the award show is taking place following the widespread wildfire crisis.

More specifically, Three Stacks signaled that while musicians who helped him work on his instrumental album New Blue Sun would be in attendance, he is more focused on the healing the city needs due to the unique connection L.A. has to the album.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to attend the Grammys tomorrow but some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends, and supporters will be in attendance,” André 3000 wrote. “Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles with the spirit of openness and creative collaboration.”

He continued, “We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing. Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged. Keep playing.”

Of the three awards Three Stacks’ 2023 album is nominated for, the highly sought-after Album of The Year category is one of them and will see New Blue Sun compete against releases from artists such as Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Billie Eilish and more.

Additionally, André 3000’s album is nominated in the categories for Best Jazz Instrumental Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.Should the Atlanta-bred lyricist take home at leas one of the three awards he’s nominated for, he’ll notch his 10th Grammy for the first full-length release he’s shared in 17 years.