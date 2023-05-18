Angela Simmons Spoils Yo Gotti For His Birthday With Surprise Trip And Tesla SUV

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Angela Simmons flew Yo Gotti and his family and friends out to a luxury private resort in the Philippines to celebrate his birthday.

Angela Simmons is in love, and she’s not afraid to show it, splashing out on her man Yo Gotti ahead of his 42nd birthday later this week.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official back in January and have been loved up ever since. So for Yo Gotti’s birthday, the influencer and businesswoman flew her rapper bae out to the Philippines to celebrate in style.

However, it wasn’t a romantic couples’ vacay as she brought out a host of friends and family to celebrate, per BET. Angela Simmons ensured both of their mothers were in attendance alongside Yo Gitt’s daughter. She also flew over several artists from his CMG label, including Glorilla, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Popper, alongside rapper Trina.

She hosted a lavish birthday bash at a private luxury resort, flying their guests in via private jet. Amid all the celebrations, Angela gifted Yo Gotti a special present he couldn’t get hold of himself – an all-black Tesla Model X SUV.

“Your happiness means everything to me ! 💫” Angela Simmons wrote, sharing a video of the moment she surprised her man with his birthday present. “Happy happy Birthday Baby @yogotti ! You deserve the world 🌍 & then some 😘❤️ #surprisebirthdayparty !!!”

Yo Gotti Thanks Angela Simmons: “I Respect Ur Gangsta”

Yo Gotti also shared a video featuring highlights of the special night, promising to carry on the celebrations all week.

“My Year Starts Over Today,” he began his caption. “If u know me you know I Celebrate for a Month or So Strait to whatever Budget 💰I set Runs out ( Whats My Budget Dis Year🤔 ) But this The Kick off & it didn’t cost me a Penny ! Thank you @angelasimmons & My Famly ❤️❤️ and Everyone who took time out they Day to Travel to come kick with me 💯❤️ “

Gotti also showed love to his girlfriend, thanking her for making his birthday dreams come true. “I kept telling Shawty I want a Tesla on some everyday type Sh!t but I heard it takes too long to order,” he revealed. “So She Popped Up With One 🎁 I Respect ur Gangsta ❤️🤞🏾”