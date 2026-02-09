AOC Drags Jake Paul To Hell For Saying Bad Bunny Is “Fake Citizen”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul faced massive backlash after calling Bad Bunny a “fake American citizen” before the Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Jake Paul stepped in it big time when he went after Bad Bunny before the Super Bowl. The boxer called the Puerto Rican superstar a “fake American citizen” and told fans to boycott the halftime show. His comments blew up in his face faster than you could say “reggaeton.”

Paul posted his rant on X just hours before kickoff.

“Purposefully turning off the halftime show,” he wrote. “Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences.”

Purposefully turning off the halftime show



Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences



(which equals viewership for them)



You are their benefit. Realize you have power.



Turn off this halftime. A fake American… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 8, 2026

He kept going with the attack. “You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime. A fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that.”

The internet immediately jumped on Paul’s comments. Critics pointed out the obvious problem – Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, which makes him a U.S. citizen by birth.

Paul’s own brother Logan wasn’t having it either.

“I love my brother but I don’t agree with this,” Logan posted. “Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island.”

The family drama made Paul’s situation even worse. His brother basically called him out in public for not understanding basic citizenship laws.

Paul’s comments came after Bad Bunny’s Grammy speech the week before.

The singer said “ICE out” when accepting his award for best música urbana album. “Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” Bad Bunny told the crowd.

Bad Bunny also said during his Grammy speech: “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.” He talked about fighting with love instead of hate.

Jake Paul tried to clean up his mess after the backlash hit.

“The problem with my tweet is the word fake being misinterpreted,” he wrote. “He’s not a fake citizen obviously bc hes Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country.”

To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a “fake citizen” because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.



But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 9, 2026

He kept explaining his position. “To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so.”

Paul said his real issue was with Bad Bunny’s criticism of ICE.

“But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess.”

He tried to explain what he meant by “fake citizen.” “If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen.”

Paul ended his clarification with: “And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America.”

The damage was already done, though. Social media users roasted Paul for not knowing Puerto Rico is part of the United States. AOC pointed out the irony of his lecturing about American citizenship while living in Puerto Rico for tax benefits.

A “fake American citizen?”



Didn’t you MOVE to Puerto Rico to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?



Meanwhile Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them.



Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small. https://t.co/lLfY8pcBLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2026

Paul had admitted in a 2024 interview with Graham Besinger that he moved to Puerto Rico for tax benefits. The boxer lives in an $11 million mansion in Dorado.

“Jake is lecturing the rest of us who pays federal income taxes, from his home in Puerto Rico, where he moved to avoid the taxes that fund the federal law enforcement he purports to support,” one user wrote.

Earlier that same weekend, Jake Paul showed signs of having CTE when he confused ICE with local police while defending federal agents.

“If you don’t like ICE then you can’t call 911 when you’re in trouble,” Paul posted from the Olympics in Italy. Critics quickly pointed out that ICE and 911 services are completely different.

Paul was attending Olympic events with Vice President JD Vance when he made both sets of controversial comments. The timing made his political statements even more scrutinized.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance went ahead without any mention of the controversy.

The singer performed almost entirely in Spanish and included what many saw as subtle political messages about unity and Puerto Rican culture.

My guess: Jake Paul is going to have a hard time in Puerto Rico from now on .. — Mazz (@Mazzter101) February 9, 2026

This is why we all enjoyed seeing Jake Paul’s s### get rocked by Anthony Joshua.



I will not elaborate further. — Kaylan🫀🌎☮️ (@Kaylan_Sliney) February 9, 2026

Jake Paul realized hes going to have to move back to continental USA — Gorlami (@TikiLaundry) February 9, 2026

Jake Paul has SO MUCH CTE — FireAndyReid🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@PlushIsBack) February 9, 2026

Jake Paul must be deported from Puerto Rico — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) February 9, 2026