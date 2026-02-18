Applebee’s Launches Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg’s Cocktails With Collectable Tattoos

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop legends Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg partnered with Applebee’s to launch two Still G.I.N. cocktails with collectible temporary tattoos.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg just made dining at Applebee’s way cooler. The Hip-Hop legends teamed up with the restaurant chain to bring their award-winning Still G.I.N. to tables nationwide.

Applebee’s just rolled out two new cocktails called Still Together Sips. The drinks feature the duo’s ultra-premium gin that won a Masters Medal at the 2025 Gin Masters Awards.

“For 20 years, I drank the same gin,” Dre said. “I challenged our team to beat that standard, to create something better than what I’d been loyal to for two decades. They delivered.”

The first drink is the $7 Young, Wild & Free Fruit Punch. Snoop calls this his go-to cocktail. It mixes Still G.I.N. with grenadine, lemon sour and pineapple juice. The name comes from Snoop’s 2011 hit with Wiz Khalifa.

The second option is the $10 Rollin’ On The Beach. This laid-back drink combines Still G.I.N. with peach schnapps, prickly pear, orange juice and cranberry juice. Servers pour it tableside from a chilled shaker tin for multiple servings.

Both cocktails come with original temporary tattoos. Three collectible designs are available. Applebee’s wants guests to make every sip memorable with these fun additions.

Still G.I.N. pays tribute to “Still D.R.E.” from Dre’s 2001 album. The gin also connects to Snoop’s classic “Gin and Juice” from his 1994 debut Doggystyle. Dre produced that track.

Michelle Chin, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, called the drinks perfect for toasting real friendships. The temporary tattoos add a shareable element designed for social media buzz.

The partnership makes sense for both sides. Applebee’s regularly runs celebrity drink promotions. The chain operates over 1,500 locations in the US and 16 countries.

This collaboration puts Still G.I.N. in front of millions of diners who might not find it at liquor stores.