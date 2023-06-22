Arrest Warrant Issued For Kodak Black One Day After Lawyer Claims FBI Is Harassing Rap Star

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, is once again in the spotlight due to a new arrest warrant issued against him in Broward County. The warrant accuses Black of failing to submit to mandated drug and alcohol testing on June 9th, a key condition of his pre-trial release program. Kodak Black had previously […]

Rapper Kodak Black, also known as Bill Kapri, is once again in the spotlight due to a new arrest warrant issued against him in Broward County.

The warrant accuses Black of failing to submit to mandated drug and alcohol testing on June 9th, a key condition of his pre-trial release program.

Kodak Black had previously been arrested on July 16, 2022, on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possessing a controlled substance without a prescription but was released on a $75,000 bond the following day.

The rapper had been ordered earlier this year to spend 90 days in a treatment program for violating his supervised release terms in a federal gun case. This came after he reportedly failed a drug test, which prompted a court hearing.

The latest arrest warrant for Black comes as the rapper has been thrust into the national spotlight, due to the disparity between his sentence and that of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, for lying on a federal form for a gun application.

Both Black and Biden had pleaded guilty to illegally owning a gun while a drug user after denying drug use when applying for their gun permits. However, Black was sentenced to more than three years in prison, while Biden made a plea deal to avoid jail time.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, and a number of prominent conservatives have openly criticized the discrepancy in sentencing. They argue that similar offenses have led to jail time for individuals like Black, while Biden has avoided such a fate.

“With Kodak, not only did he get the 46 months after he got the sentence commuted, the FBI agent that investigated him and arrested him for that charge continues to stop him to try to harass him,” Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen told Sean Hannity last night before the most recent arrest warrant being issued.

“He reported him to Homeland Security for carrying more than $10,000 in cash. So not only a two-tiered justice system, it might even be a three-tiered system,” Cohen snarled.

The public and legal scrutiny of Black’s case comes amid a broader national debate about racial and social disparities in the U.S. criminal justice system, with many pointing to this case as an example of a perceived two-tiered justice system.