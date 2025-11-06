EXCLUSIVE: Atlantic Records CEO Elliot Grainge Sued Over Alleged $200M Deception

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elliot Grainge and Warner Music have been hit with a federal lawsuit by Internet Money and producer Taz Taylor, who allege the two parties manipulated finances and withheld millions from a joint venture designed to share profits equally.

They accuse Grainge’s label, 10K Projects, its publishing division, and Warner Music Group of breaching a 2019 agreement by rerouting money, hiding income, and excluding Internet Money from key business decisions.

“This case is about the Defendants enriching themselves through deceit and bad faith,” the lawsuit states. It also alleges that 10K “deducted millions without approval” and transferred funds to make it appear that Internet Money hadn’t recouped its share.

The legal battle centers on a joint venture formed in 2019, which gave both 10K and Internet Money equal stakes in signing and developing artists.

Taylor, who launched Internet Money into a chart-topping brand behind hits like “Lemonade” and “Jetski,” claims 10K sidestepped the agreement by cutting side deals, withholding royalties and blocking access to financial records.

The complaint states that 10K transferred $2 million in profit advances between accounts to make Internet Money appear unprofitable and avoid paying its rightful share. It also claims that 10K ignored repeated audit requests and failed to provide any accounting for 2025.

The lawsuit further alleges Grainge and his team secretly diverted revenue from “Lemonade,” which featured Don Toliver, Gunna and Nav, and made significant financial decisions “without the required approval” from Taylor.

On the publishing side, Taylor’s company, Taz Taylor Beats LLC, claims it was promised a 50% stake in songs written by KC Supreme, Sidepiece, and Synthetic, all of whom were signed through what was supposed to be a co-publishing deal.

The lawsuit includes text messages from Grainge that read, “we’re already set up w the JV” and “it’s all about Taz building up his catalogue,” which Taylor says he relied on.

Despite those promises, the complaint states that 10K “kept all the benefit for themselves,” refusing to share ownership, royalties, or financial records tied to those compositions.

Internet Money is seeking millions in damages, punitive compensation, and a court order confirming that it owns half of the publishing rights in question.

The defendants named in the suit include TenThousand Projects, TenThousand Music Publishing, TenThousand Projects Holdings, Warner Music Group Corp. and Warner Music Inc.

Neither Warner Music nor 10K Projects has issued a public response. The lawsuit demands a jury trial.