Attorney Suing Fat Joe Criminally Charged In Wild Vehicle Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The legal battle involving Fat Joe continues to unfold with ongoing twists, as Tyrone Blackburn faces assault charges.

The lawyer suing Fat Joe, Tyrone Blackburn, was indicted in New York after allegedly hitting a 66-year-old process server with his car while trying to dodge being served legal documents related to his high-profile lawsuit against the rapper.

The incident, which unfolded in May, escalated Blackburn’s role from legal representative to criminal defendant.

Blackburn allegedly reversed his vehicle into the process server’s leg after realizing he was about to be served papers related to a $20 million civil suit filed by his client, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon.

The server later claimed the impact caused serious injuries that required knee surgery.

Blackburn, who was arrested in June, now faces assault charges stemming from the vehicle encounter.

Blackburn represents Dixon, who filed the lawsuit in June, accusing Fat Joe of “coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, violent intimidation, and psychological coercion.”

The complaint also alleges the rapper engaged in sex acts with minors and took part in money laundering.

Dixon claims he worked closely with Fat Joe for nearly two decades—not just as a hype man, but as a creative contributor. He says he helped write and provide background vocals for tracks including “Congratulations,” “Ice Cream,” and “Money Over B######,” yet was never properly paid.

Fat Joe’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, dismissed the allegations, saying the lawsuit was full of “lies intended to damage his reputation and force a settlement through public pressure.”

Blackburn’s criminal case now runs parallel to Dixon’s civil suit, turning an already messy legal saga into a double-barreled courtroom fight.