Aubrey O’Day Clarifies Her Position On Diddy Trial

Aubrey O’Day addressed speculation surrounding her involvement in Diddy’s ongoing criminal trial in New York by confirming she will not be taking the witness stand, despite being contacted by federal authorities.

The former Making the Band contestant and Danity Kane member clarified her position during an appearance on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Present: Aubrey O’Day Covering the Diddy Trial podcast.

“I’m not here to testify for the Diddy trial that I know of,” O’Day said. “I was contacted by Homeland Security and I did have a meeting with Homeland Security.”

Her comments followed a wave of online speculation after she posted a video from New York earlier in the week.

In the Instagram clip, she teased her location with the caption, “Hey New York!!! Where y’all think I should head first?” alongside a scale emoji, often linked to justice.

O’Day later explained the post, saying, “I posted on my Instagram that I was here in New York because I want to make it clear to everyone that I am not here testifying.”

O’Day’s remarks came just hours after her former bandmate Dawn Richard testified in court Friday (May 17), alleging she saw Combs physically attack his then-girlfriend Cassie in 2009.

Richard had previously made the same accusation in a lawsuit filed last year, in which she also accused Combs of sexual abuse, claims his legal team denied at the time.

The 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul is currently facing federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

The trial is underway in New York.