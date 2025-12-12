Aubrey O’Day Hospitalized Over Diddy Documentary Stress

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Aubrey O’Day was hospitalized and missed a Danity Kane concert after appearing in 50 Cent’s documentary about Diddy.

Aubrey O’Day landed in the hospital after the emotional toll of appearing in 50 Cent’s explosive Diddy documentary pushed her body to its breaking point.

The former Danity Kane singer missed Wednesday night’s reunion show at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre because she was rushed to the emergency room. O’Day revealed on Instagram that she’d been fighting illness all day before finally seeking medical help.

But this wasn’t just any ordinary sickness. O’Day posted Thursday that it’s been a “heavy time” for her, directly linking her health crisis to the stress of fans finally hearing “things that were hard for me to say” in the Netflix documentary.

“My loves… I am so sorry. I’ve become extremely sick and physically cant make tonight’s show as I’m in the ER. I’ve been fighting it all day, spinning around in my head trying to find any way to make this work, but being sick is being sick – it’s completely out of my control,” she said. “My heart is broken because I never want to let you down.”

The Aubrey O’Day bombshells in 50 Cent‘s Sean Combs: The Reckoning have dominated headlines since the doc dropped. She read sexually charged emails allegedly from Diddy and revealed she believes she was fired from Making the Band 3 because she refused to sleep with him.

The documentary features O’Day making her most disturbing allegation yet. “I don’t even know if I was raped and I don’t want to know,” she said, addressing an alleged assault by Sean Combs.

Those revelations came at a steep personal cost. Her bandmates Aundrea Fimbres and D. Woods had to perform as a duo for the second stop of Danity Kane‘s “The Untold Chapter” tour.

The timing wasn’t coincidental – she’s been dealing with the aftermath of going public with allegations that have haunted her for years.

The original Danity Kane lineup included Dawn Richard and Shannon Bex alongside O’Day, Fimbres and Woods. That group achieved massive success under Diddy’s guidance, but O’Day has spent years speaking out about what really happened behind the scenes.

Now her truth-telling has literally made her sick. The documentary aired on December 2 and within days, O’Day was in the emergency room.