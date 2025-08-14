Author Dave Anderson Questions “Breakfast Club” Interview Delay

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The author is currently pushing his 22nd consecutive bestseller, “The Real Black Agenda.”

Author and business mentor Dave Anderson—aka “The Business Bully”—taped a whole interview with The Breakfast Club interview on June 25. Problem is… it’s now deep into August and that thing is still M.I.A. Anderson is a pretty big deal and some of us remember he was Tazz Daddy. What a name.

Now, Anderson isn’t some random guest. He’s pushing his 22nd consecutive bestseller, The Real Black Agenda, and let’s just say the man isn’t shy about calling out fake leadership, industry exploitation and agendas that don’t really help Black folks. He has definitely ruffled a few feathers.

So…let me back up a big. There’s no “word on the street,” because we talked to him. From his own mouth, Anderson says nothing wild went down in the studio. He says the interview was positive, everyone was cool and he’s known Charlamagne for decades. They are cool, but something is holding up the interview.

“I don’t know why it hasn’t dropped,” Anderson told AllHipHop. “I’ve known Charlamagne for 20 years, their producers for 30. They knew what the book was, had it in digital and physical form. I didn’t say anything I haven’t said publicly before. We had a great conversation.”

Is it just a scheduling backlog? Did he upset the wrong person? Or is it just “the game,” because stuff happens. The man known as “The Business Bully” is keeping it classy. He isn’t going to leak his own interview. “It’s not about me or the book,” he said. “It’s about the message.”

I guess we have to see.

If you have gotten this far, you can catch an early peak at the full interview below. This is what you would call an “a lot” interview.