Ay Huncho Escapes Death After Shooting Targets Rapper’s Family Home

Rapper Ay Huncho avoided harm after a hail of bullets struck his former residence in western Sydney early Sunday in what police are calling a dangerous escalation tied to ongoing gang rivalries.

Just after 1 A.M., gunmen opened fire on a house on Harris Street in Merrylands, a property where the Hip-Hop artist once lived. Inside the home were members of his family, two women, ages 22 and 40 and a 15-year-old boy.

All three escaped injury.

Police described the shooting as reckless and deliberate.

“It’s brazen, it’s dangerous behavior, it’s putting the community at risk, it’s behavior we won’t tolerate,” Inspector Ricki Lindner said during a press briefing.

Investigators confirmed the home previously belonged to Ay Huncho, who was granted bail last month despite police opposition. Authorities allege the rapper has ties to the Alameddine crime network, a group linked to several violent incidents across western Sydney.

The Alameddine group has been under intense scrutiny by New South Wales Police. In March, officers carried out large-scale raids, claiming they dismantled much of the gang’s infrastructure.

Despite those efforts, Sunday’s shooting suggests the violence is far from over.

The NSW Police’s Taskforce Falcon, created to respond to a surge in public shootings and stabbings, is now involved in the investigation.

According to police, this is not the first time Ay Huncho or his circle has been targeted. In June, a 15-year-old and a 22-year-old allegedly attacked the home of the rapper’s bodyguard in Guildford.

The suspects reportedly stabbed the bodyguard’s father during the incident.

Authorities are now working to determine if Sunday’s gunfire is part of a broader pattern of retaliation and internal disputes within the Alameddine network.

Ay Huncho, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, remains out on bail as his legal case continues.