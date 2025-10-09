Aziz Ansari Carries Passport Everywhere, Admits He’s Anxious Over ICE Crackdowns

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Aziz Ansari revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he carries his passport everywhere in Los Angeles.

Aziz Ansari says his return to Los Angeles after a long stretch abroad came with an unexpected accessory—his passport—driven by anxiety over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city.

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian, who now resides in London, opened up about his apprehension during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, citing the visible uptick in immigration enforcement as the reason behind his unease.

“I haven’t been in LA in a while. I haven’t been here since all this ICE stuff started happening,” Ansari, 42, told host Jimmy Kimmel. “I’m all nervous. I got friends, they’re like, ‘We’re hiding our nanny in the basement. We might have to raise our kids. We don’t know what we’re going to do.’”

The creator of Master of None didn’t hold back when describing how the current immigration climate has personally affected him, even joking about the possibility of being mistaken for someone undocumented.

“I’m on edge, man. I’m carrying my passport all the time, just in case people haven’t seen the shows, you know?” he said. “Although I do think it would be amazing if they did grab me, ’cause there’d be an incredible viral video where all these people are like, ‘Oh my god, that’s the guy from Parks and Rec… he made Master of None. Oh my god, they’re arresting (Pakistani-American actor) Kumail Nanjiani!

Ansari’s remarks come on the heels of a Department of Homeland Security report stating that ICE had detained 5,000 individuals in Los Angeles between June and late August.