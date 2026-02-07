Bad Bunny Fever Hits San Francisco With Look-Alike Contest Before Super Bowl

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man won a Bad Bunny look-alike contest Thursday, beating others during the outrageous pre-Super Bowl event.

Hundreds of fans packed Valencia Street Thursday night as San Francisco crowned its official Bad Bunny look-alike.

Abdul Arroyave, a Colombian singer living in Mexico City, took home the title at Tacolicious restaurant. He beat 27 other contestants in the Mission District competition.

“Thank you, me siento super cabron,” Arroyave told the crowd after his win. “Bad Bunny wins the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny wins the Grammys, thank you mami, thank you papi.”

Only 300 fans made it inside before Tacolicious reached capacity. Contestants competed for a $100 cash prize, a restaurant gift card and bragging rights.

Arroyave wore an unbuttoned red shirt, white pants and a traditional pava hat. The straw hat represents the jibaro, a Puerto Rican agricultural worker.

Mission Lotería organized the contest three days before Bad Bunny headlines Super Bowl LX. The Puerto Rican superstar makes history Sunday (February 8) as the first Spanish-language artist to headline the halftime show.

Bad Bunny made Grammy history last weekend. His 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year.

At the ceremony, Bad Bunny wore a velvet Schiaparelli tuxedo. “Before I say thanks to God,” he said with Grammy in hand, “I’m going to say ICE out.”

One contestant held a sign reading “ICE OUT” during Thursday’s competition. Many eras of Bad Bunny were represented throughout the night.

Bad Bunny’s career has mixed global success with political activism. Songs like “El Apagón” highlight how U.S. tax incentives displace Puerto Ricans. “La Mudanza” sheds light on the criminalization of pro-independence views, including the 1948 law that banned the Puerto Rican flag.

The reggaeton star performs at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday during Super Bowl LX. His halftime show marks the first time a predominantly Spanish-language artist headlines the performance.