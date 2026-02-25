BAFTA Members Received Apology Letters After N-Word Incident Involving Michael B Jordan & Delroy Lindo

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Michael B. Jordan found himself at the center of a controversy that has rocked the British Academy Film Awards after a Tourette’s sufferer involuntarily shouted a racial slur during his presentation with Delroy Lindo at Sunday’s ceremony in London.

John Davidson, 54, yelled the N-word while the Sinners stars were presenting the Best Special Visual Effects award at the Royal Festival Hall. The incident has prompted BAFTA to launch what they’re calling a “comprehensive review” of the entire ceremony.

Davidson, whose life story inspired the nominated film I Swear, suffers from severe Tourette’s syndrome that causes him to involuntarily shout offensive language.

The condition, known as coprolalia, affects roughly 10 percent of people with Tourette’s and forces them to say words they don’t mean or believe.

BAFTA officials sent letters to all members this week apologizing for putting guests in what they called a “difficult situation.” The organization admitted it failed to properly handle the incident and left Jordan and Lindo without immediate support after the outburst.

Lindo expressed frustration with BAFTA’s response in interviews after the ceremony.

“We did what we had to do while presenting, but I wished someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterward,” he told reporters. The actor said he and Jordan maintained their professionalism despite the uncomfortable moment.

The BBC faced criticism for failing to edit out the slur before the ceremony aired on television. Network executives claimed producers “simply did not hear” the offensive language during post-production, though they successfully removed a second racial slur that Davidson shouted later in the evening.

Davidson has since questioned why organizers seated him directly in front of a microphone knowing his condition.

“I have to question whether this was wise, so close to where I was seated, knowing I would tic,” he told Variety in his first interview about the incident.

The Tourette’s activist said he felt a “wave of shame” after the outburst and chose to leave the auditorium early to watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen backstage.

Davidson has spent years educating the public about his condition and previously shouted “f### the Queen” when receiving his MBE from Elizabeth II in 2019.

Film-maker Jonte Richardson announced he’s stepping down as a BAFTA judge over the academy’s handling of the situation. The resignation adds pressure on BAFTA leadership to address concerns about their crisis management and support for affected guests.

Tourettes Action, the charity, emphasized that Davidson’s outburst was completely involuntary and didn’t reflect his personal beliefs.

“These symptoms are neurological, not intentional, and they are something John lives with every single day,” a spokesperson said.

Davidson reached out directly to the Sinners production team to apologize to Jordan, Lindo and production designer Hannah Beachler, who reported hearing another racial slur aimed at her during the dinner portion of the evening.