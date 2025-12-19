Barack Obama Proves His Hip-Hop Loyalty With 2025 Playlist Selections

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Barack Obama put Hip-Hop front and center on December 18 when he unveiled his 2025 playlist on Instagram featuring chart-toppers like Kendrick Lamar and Drake, alongside rising voices including Gunna and Chance the Rapper.

The former president’s annual music roundup once again leaned heavily into the genre, spotlighting both familiar names and global newcomers.

The 44th president’s list included 22 tracks spanning various genres, but Hip-Hop made up nearly a third of the selections. Kendrick Lamar and SZA earned a spot with their joint track “Luther,” continuing Kendrick’s streak of appearing on Obama’s year-end picks.

Drake also landed on the list despite recent drama in the music industry. His inclusion signals that Obama still sees the Toronto rapper as a cultural mainstay whose work resonates beyond the headlines.

Atlanta’s own Gunna made the cut with “Just Say Dat,” a nod to the former president’s awareness of the current trap wave and its influence on younger audiences.

Chance the Rapper, a longtime favorite of Obama’s and a fellow Chicagoan, appeared on the list with Jamila Woods for their collaboration “No More Old Men,” a track that blends soulful production with social commentary.

The playlist also featured international Hip-Hop voices. Nigerian superstar Burna Boy teamed up with Travis Scott on “Tatata,” while Olamide’s “99” brought together Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake and Young John for a global showcase of Afro-influenced rap.

Obama’s connection to Hip-Hop dates back to his time in office, when he regularly invited artists to the White House and praised the genre’s storytelling power. His playlists have become a cultural tradition since his presidency, offering a glimpse into his personal taste while also influencing public music discovery.

The full list, which also includes selections from other genres, was posted on Obama’s Instagram and quickly garnered over 239,000 likes. Many praised the former president’s ear for music and his continued support for Hip-Hop as a legitimate art form.

Obama’s full 2025 playlist was released on December 18 via his official Instagram account.