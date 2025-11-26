Benny Blanco’s Mom Terrorized During Late-Night Home Invasion

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benny Blanco’s mother, Sandra Levin, locked herself in a bathroom after masked intruders broke into her Studio City home.

Benny Blanco was hit with a terrifying family scare after his mother, Sandra Levin, was forced to hide in a bathroom during a break-in at her Los Angeles residence, according to the LAPD.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 P.M. in the Studio City area when two unidentified men wearing dark clothing and masks forced their way into the home through a sliding glass door, authorities told NBC Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to the outlet that Levin was alone in the house when the intruders entered.

She quickly ran upstairs and locked herself inside a bathroom connected to a bedroom. The LAPD said she could hear the suspects walking upstairs and opening a nearby bedroom door.

When she peeked out, the men spotted her and immediately fled the scene. Police said it remains unclear if the suspects were armed. No injuries were reported and nothing was stolen from the home.

The break-in occurred less than two months after Blanco and Selena Gomez celebrated their wedding in Santa Barbara on September 27.

The ceremony drew around 170 guests, including Levin, Blanco’s father, Andrew Levin, and several notable names from the entertainment world.

Blanco, a producer and songwriter, has worked with some of the biggest names in pop and Hip-Hop, including Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Ed Sheeran.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.