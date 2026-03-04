Benny Boom, CEO P & Coach K Team For New Movie “Greenlight”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benny Boom partnered with Terence Paul Winter to develop ‘Greenlight,’ examining rapper identity through South Central storytelling.

Benny Boom has secured the director’s chair for Greenlight, a new rap drama written by Terence Paul Winter that explores the dangerous intersection between artistic ambition and street credibility.

According to Deadline, the project brings together Manny Halley Productions and Quality Films to tell the story of gifted young rapper Nico Jones navigating South Central Los Angeles.

The Hip-Hop veteran director brings decades of music video experience to this latest film project after establishing himself through over 200 music videos for artists including Nicki Minaj, Nas and 50 Cent.

Boom previously helmed the controversial Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez on Me in 2017.

Boom’s television portfolio includes directing episodes for The Equalizer, Empire, Chicago P.D. and All American, earning him three BET Awards for Director of the Year.

His music video work helped define the visual language of early 2000s Hip-Hop through collaborations with major artists during the genre’s commercial peak.

Winter crafted Greenlight as a dual-timeline narrative that follows Nico from childhood through his 20s as he struggles with family loss and fractured home life.

The story examines how creative promise can be shaped by environmental pressures and the influence of local street figures who recognize artistic talent.

Executive producer Manny Halley described the project as “a bold, emotionally charged story about ambition and the cost of chasing a dream,” while praising Boom’s directorial vision.

Quality Films partners Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas join Halley as producers alongside Manny Halley Jr and Rodney Turner.

Winter currently serves as co-executive producer on CBS’s Boston Blue and previously worked as consulting producer on The Equalizer.