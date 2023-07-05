Benny Boom & Son Mini Boom Talk Legacy, Hip-Hop’s 50th & Working Together

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Benny Boom and his son Mini Boom talk about bonding as they work together in the music business. Read more!

Renowned director Benny Boom and his son, Mini Boom, discussed their shared legacy, the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, and their experience of working together in a recent interview.

The father-son duo spoke about their individual journeys in the music industry, with Mini Boom following in his father’s footsteps as a music producer.

“It’s really inspirational, honestly, because everybody here considers him as a legend, and I just want to build my way up to having that sort of legacy,” Mini Boom said, reflecting on his father’s influence on his career.

He started making beats in fifth grade, and his father encouraged him to take it more seriously. Benny Boom, known for his work in music, television, and film, expressed his excitement about working with his son.

“It’s insane because I’m at a different place in my career… it affords me the time and opportunity to spend some time with him,” Benny Boom said. He also spoke about the artists Mini Boom has been working with, including Serena Smart, Fivio Foreign, DFM $loan, and Busta Rhymes.

Benny Boom, born Benny Douglas on July 22, 1971, is an American director who has worked extensively in music, television, and film. He is best known for directing the 2017 Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me.”

Raised in West Philadelphia and then Mount Airy, his curiosity about the visual differences between sitcoms and the evening news led him to film school.

Mini Boom, who has been making a name for himself in the music industry, has worked with a variety of artists and is carving out his own legacy. He has been in the studio with several artists, creating a vibe that makes everything flow better.

As Hip-Hop turns 50 this year, Benny Boom reflected on the genre’s evolution and the next iteration of the culture.

“I’m excited for what it has turned into…I’m excited about being able to usher in someone with the potential to actually change, be that next level of change, that next wave of change,” he said.

For more information about Benny Boom and Mini Boom, you can watch their full interview here.