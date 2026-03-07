Bentley Bugz Busted For Pimping Out A 16-Year-Old

Bentley Bugz faces federal sex trafficking charges after his extradition from Miami to Brooklyn Federal Court for allegedly exploiting a 16-year-old.

Federal prosecutors brought charges against rapper Bentley Bugz this week in connection with a months-long sex trafficking operation targeting a minor across multiple states.

He faces three federal counts, including sex trafficking of a child and interstate prostitution, following his extradition from Miami to Brooklyn Federal Court on March 6, 2026.

The 37-year-old allegedly orchestrated the exploitation of a 16-year-old girl throughout the summer of 2024, forcing her into commercial sex work with multiple clients in New York City and beyond state lines.

Court documents reveal created explicit photographs and videos of the victim, then distributed them as online prostitution advertisements to solicit customers for paid sexual encounters.

Prosecutors say the rapper used physical violence and intimidation to maintain control over the teenager during the two-month trafficking period.

In recorded statements captured during the investigation, Bentley Bugz allegedly threatened the girl with severe bodily harm, stating he would “personally break your bones” and leave her injured in a hotel room without access to medical care.

The threats accompanied documented instances of facial assault and verbal degradation designed to keep the victim compliant and prevent escape attempts.

U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella characterized the crimes as particularly egregious in his statement to the court.

“The defendant preyed on a vulnerable child and sold her body for his own profit, while subjecting her to physical violence and threats,” Nocella said. “With today’s arrest, Francois is being held to account for his cruel and depraved crimes.”

Homeland Security Investigation officials recovered the explicit content from Bentley Bugz’s iCloud account, including video evidence where his voice can be heard directing the victim’s actions during recorded sexual encounters.

The digital evidence provided crucial documentation of the trafficking operation and the defendant’s direct involvement in the exploitation.

Bentley Bugz remained in federal custody following his Friday arraignment in Brooklyn Federal Court.