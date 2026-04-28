Offset Claims Says Security Guard Spit On Him During Weed Shop Altercation

Offset denies starting the weed shop fight and claims the security guard provoked him as his legal troubles continue mounting in 2026.

Offset may be stacking up legal problems, but his latest move over a fight in a weed shop shows he’s not backing down from any of them.

The Migos member filed court documents denying that he started an altercation at the MedMen LAX dispensary back in March 2025, claiming that security guard Jim Sanchez actually provoked the whole thing.

According to TMZ, Offset’s legal team is pushing to get the entire lawsuit tossed, arguing he’s not responsible for any damages.

Sanchez sued, claiming Offset struck him in the face after being asked to show ID, and that members of Offset’s crew also attacked him.

The guard ended up hospitalized with headaches and neck pain, seeking unspecified damages for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Offset’s representatives fired back months ago, saying the guard actually spat on the rapper first.

The rapper was hit with a misdemeanor simple battery charge, but his lawyer showed up to court and got the arrest warrant recalled after pleading not guilty.

But this dispensary drama is just one piece of a much bigger legal nightmare unfolding in 2026.

Offset’s legal troubles have piled up at high speed this year, starting with the most violent incident.

In April, he got shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Florida when a large group tried to rob him during an attempted ambush.

The FBI took over the investigation because the casino sits on federal Seminole tribal land, releasing photos of suspects and SUVs involved in the attack.

That same month, a Detroit casino filed a $100K lawsuit against him over an unpaid gambling debt, claiming he opened a credit line and never paid it back.

A music producer also sued him around the same time, alleging that Offset owes money for unreleased tracks.

The rapper’s been dealing with mounting financial pressure from multiple directions, and the weed shop case is just the oldest legal headache still hanging over his head.