Mase Brings Up Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex List While Reacting To Klay Thompson Breakup

Mase reacted to Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship drama by rattling off a list of men she has slept with.

Mase let loose on “It Is What It Is” podcast when the conversation shifted to Megan Thee Stallion’s split from Klay Thompson, questioning the entire premise of their relationship lasting in the first place.

The rapper and podcaster appeared skeptical about what the NBA star was thinking when he decided to settle down with the Houston native, as her track record became the focal point of the episode.

“What was she expecting?” Mase asked. He continued by suggesting that Megan’s reputation preceded her in ways that made the relationship’s failure almost inevitable.

“This whole idea with Megan Thee Stallion, I think her reputation precedes her. And because her reputation precedes her, when things go a certain way, you don’t get the good fortune of it.”

Cam’ron chimed in with similar energy, listing off her previous relationships with Pardison Fontaine, Moneybagg Yo, and Torrey Craig before Mase delivered the punchline: “And he was supposed to marry her? No, he wasn’t supposed to marry her if that’s the list.”

The breakup itself came after Megan announced on April 25 that she’d ended things with Thompson, accusing him of cheating and having “horrible mood swings.”

She wrote on Instagram Stories that she’d been “holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be monogamous.”

The Dallas Mavericks player never publicly responded to the allegations.

But Mase’s commentary on relationship drama isn’t new.

Just last month, the rapper found himself in the midst of controversy when he and Shyne discussed their past connections with R&B legend Brandy on the same podcast.

Mase joked about his overlapping history with Shyne, saying, “I was special. He came in and wanted to be special, too, so I had to let him be special.”

The comments sparked a heated response from Ray J, Brandy’s brother, who threatened the entire group on social media.

“Keep my sister’s name out of your mouth, and if not, I’m gonna slap the f###### daylights out of you when I see you,” Ray J fired back, making it clear he wasn’t playing around about protecting his sister’s legacy.

The irony of Mase critiquing someone else’s relationship choices while his own comments about Brandy had just caused major friction seemed lost on the podcast crew.

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