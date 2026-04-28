“Shots Fired” – Jimmy Kimmel Defends Expectant Widow After Melania Meltdown

Jimmy Kimmel responds to Trump and Melania’s firing demands by defending his joke as comedy, not a call to violence.

Jimmy Kimmel woke up Monday morning to find the First Lady demanding his head over a joke he made five days earlier.

The late-night host opened his show by addressing the situation directly, explaining that his “expectant widow” comment about Melania Trump was nothing more than a light roast about their age difference, not some coded message about violence.

“It was a pretend roast,” he said, making clear that the bit was meant to poke fun at the couple’s dynamic, not incite anything sinister.

The joke came from a skit in which Kimmel delivered an alternative monologue at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, using archival footage of reactions from the Trump family.

He’d said, “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” a reference to the visible “joy” on her face whenever they’re together.

Kimmel emphasized that he’s been vocal about gun violence for years, and that the Trump administration’s own rhetoric has been far more inflammatory.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had said on Fox News that there would be “some shots fired” during Trump’s WHCD speech, yet somehow Kimmel’s joke became the target.

What made this moment particularly absurd was the timing and the hypocrisy.

Kimmel pointed out that he’s been through this before, calling it “déjà vu” because Trump has demanded his firing multiple times.

Just six months earlier, in September 2025, Kimmel faced a similar situation when he made comments about Charlie Kirk that led to the show being pulled off the air temporarily.

That incident ended with Kimmel returning to ABC and signing a one-year extension, proving that Disney wasn’t backing down then either.

Kimmel also made a pointed observation about the First Lady’s statement, noting that she’d had “a stressful experience over the weekend” and suggesting that maybe the conversation about toning down hateful rhetoric should start at home.

He agreed that violent and hateful speech needs to be rejected, but he wasn’t about to apologize for a joke that was clearly meant as comedy, not a call to action.

ABC has not yet commented on the situation, and there’s no indication that Disney is considering firing Kimmel despite the pressure from the White House.