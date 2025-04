Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Benzino reignited his feud with Eminem by accusing the music industry of shielding the rapper’s early racist lyrics to preserve his legacy.

Benzino took direct aim at Eminem and the executives behind his rise, alleging in a recent interview that music industry power players have deliberately buried the rapper’s past racist lyrics to protect his image and career.

“Why is he so scared in 20-something years of his career to do interviews with Black media?” Benzino asked during a recent interview. “He’ll expose himself.”

The former Source magazine executive pointed to Eminem’s early recordings—some of which resurfaced years ago and were widely condemned for racial slurs—as evidence of what he says is a double standard.

According to Benzino, the industry rushed to defend Eminem while Black artists face harsher scrutiny for far less.

Benzino claimed Eminem was 21 when he recorded the controversial lyrics but said the label “came out and said he was 16 and he had a Black girlfriend.”

He accused Universal and music mogul Jimmy Iovine of “insulting” the intelligence of Hip-Hop fans and Black communities around the world.

He alleged that executives met behind closed doors to manage the fallout, crafting a narrative that painted Eminem as a heartbroken teenager who made a mistake.

“They got in a room and said, ‘We have to fix this,’” Benzino said, suggesting the explanation was manufactured to soften the backlash.

Benzino also argued that Eminem’s success was used as a wedge between Black and White Hip-Hop audiences and criticized the silence from others in the industry.

“Nobody says nothing,” he said.

Benzino Attempts To Squash Eminem Beef

The remarks mark yet another chapter in Benzino’s decades-long beef with Eminem, which has flared up repeatedly over the years. Critics have noted that Benzino often revisits these claims when Eminem is back in the public eye.

But the timing of Benzino’s latest comments raised eyebrows, especially since they contradict his more conciliatory tone from just months ago. During a 2024 appearance on Drink Champs, Benzino said, “Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip-Hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”

He added, “I don’t have nothing against Eminem. That n#### can rap. But I care about us more,” even saying he was open to reconciliation.

Earlier this year, after news broke that Eminem had become a grandfather, Benzino extended an olive branch.

“I think this is a good time, man, to put this behind us and let’s try to enjoy life and try to make some type of statement,” he said. “I truly want to congratulate him and his daughter and him on being a grandfather.”

Despite those earlier gestures, Benzino’s latest statements suggest the feud with Eminem is far from over.