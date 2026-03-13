BET Greenlights “OG Stories” Talk Show With Damon Dash

Damon Dash partnered with BET to produce “OG Stories,” a new talk show series featuring authentic conversations with cultural figures.

Damon Dash just locked in a major power move with BET by securing a greenlight for his new talk show series, OG Stories, positioning himself as a creative force in television production.

The show, which Dash created and will host, features sit-down conversations with people from his inner circle and premieres on BET this spring.

According to Deadline, the network gave the project the full greenlight after recognizing Dash’s vision for authentic storytelling.

Dash expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “I want to thank BET, Louis Carr and Brian Rikuda for believing in the vision and giving this show a home. OG Stories is really MY ‘Paid in Full,’ a depiction of real life and real people I know. These are friends and peers who lived this, built something out of nothing, and earned the lessons that come with it. This series is about telling those stories the way they actually happened.”

The series represents a continuation of Dash’s evolution as a media entrepreneur.

Beyond his legendary status as co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z, Dash has built an extensive portfolio in film and television production.

He produced the cult classic Paid in Full and worked on projects like State Property and Highlander: Endgame. His production company, Dame Dash Studios, has developed original content across multiple platforms, including partnerships with Fox Soul and various streaming services.

The production team behind OG Stories includes executive producers from The Dash Group LLC and Jason Harvey, with Nicolette Durham serving as associate producer.

Josh Pyzynski handles director of photography duties, while music supervision comes from Dash and Durham.

The editing team comprises Josh Pyzynski, Pierre Adams, Michael Coleman, Julian Ramirez, and Molly Menchen, ensuring a polished final product.

This greenlight signals BET’s confidence in Dash’s ability to deliver compelling content that resonates with audiences seeking authentic narratives.

For Dash, this represents another chapter in his ongoing mission to tell stories that matter, moving beyond traditional entertainment into documentary-style storytelling.