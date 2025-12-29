Beyoncé Hits Billionaire Status Through Music Empire & Strategic Ventures

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé became a billionaire in 2025 through her music empire and strategic investments, joining an elite group of music-industry billionaires, according to Forbes.

The 44-year-old superstar built her fortune primarily through her music catalog and touring revenue. Her “Cowboy Carter Tour” generated over $400 million in ticket sales and $50 million in merchandise sales.

The tour featured 32 shows across nine stadiums in America and Europe, requiring 350 crew members and 100 semi-trucks of equipment.

Beyoncé earned $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician globally.

Her earnings came from touring, music catalog royalties, and sponsorship deals, including a $50 million payment for a Netflix halftime show and $10 million from Levi’s commercials.

The singer founded Parkwood Entertainment in 2010 to control every aspect of her career. This company manages her music, documentaries, and concerts while fronting production costs to capture higher profit margins.

Her “Renaissance World Tour” in 2023 grossed nearly $600 million, and her concert film grossed $44 million worldwide. Beyoncé diversified her wealth through several confirmed business ventures.

She launched Cécred, a haircare line, in February 2024.

Her whiskey brand, SirDavis, created in partnership with LVMH’s Moët Hennessy, retails for $89 per bottle. The whiskey honors her great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner during Prohibition.

Her husband, Jay-Z, remains the world’s wealthiest musician, with a $2.5 billion fortune as of 2025. This makes the Carter family one of the most financially powerful couples in entertainment, with combined assets exceeding $3.5 billion.

Beyoncé joins only four other musicians who have achieved billionaire status: Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Rihanna. Her business empire extends beyond music into luxury goods, spirits, and beauty products.

The singer previously operated Ivy Park, a clothing line with Adidas that was discontinued in 2024.

Her current focus remains on touring and her trilogy of genre-spanning albums, with Renaissance and Cowboy Carter representing the first two installments.