Beyoncé Leaves Little To Imagination In Sheer Gown & Pasties At Her Oscars Gold Party 

Beyoncé wore a dazzling sheer gown resembling an Oscars statuette with only a pair of ‘X’-shaped pasties covering her modesty.

While Beyoncé shunned the Oscars red carpet, she and her husband, Jay-Z, hosted one of the hottest events in town after Sunday’s awards show.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were among the attendees of her post-Oscars bash alongside other A-Listers, including Michael B. Jordan, Usher, Jonathan Majors, and more.

On Thursday, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share a pair of looks from her Oscars weekend with her 300 million followers. Among them was a sweet candid snap of her and Hov embracing and another set of the couple holding hands. Check out the dazzling ensembles below.

However, she stole the show in a stunning floor-length sheer gown with a gold corset cinching her in at the waist with only a pair of ‘X’-shaped pasties shielding her from being topless. Beyoncé resembled one of the famous gold Oscars statuettes in the high neck number from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2023 collection.

However, those weren’t the only looks Beyoncé donned. Galia Lahav, the designer of Bey’s bespoke floor-length, crystal-encrusted dress, shared a few images of the songstress. One photo features Beyoncé chilling behind the scenes, enjoying a pizza with longtime friend and Destiny’s Child co-star Kelly Rowland.

“QUEEN B,” the couturier penned in the caption. “Our muse @beyonce wearing a custom dress that was created especially for her for the Oscars gold party.”

Meanwhile, a glowing Rihanna turned heads at Beyoncé’s Oscars Gold Party after performing at the ceremony. The pregnant star was dripping in jewels, wearing over 250 carats of sparkling stones from Bayco worth a reported $2.67 million. She adorned her blossoming bump with an eye-catching custom diamond belly chain, said to be worth almost $2 million alone. Check out the pics from the high-end jewelers below.