Beyoncé Scraps English Countryside Home Project Over Environmental Issues

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé terminated her $10 million Cotswolds estate project after discovering the 58-acre plot faced significant flooding risks.

Beyoncé abandoned her ambitious plans to build a luxury estate in England’s countryside after concerns about water damage forced the power couple to reconsider their international move.

The Grammy-winning artist and her husband, Jay-Z, had been eyeing a massive 58-acre plot in the prestigious Cotswolds region, valued at $10 million, for their family relocation project.

The property came with existing planning permission for a seven-bedroom mansion that would have housed their three children, including 14-year-old Blue Ivy and their eight-year-old twins.

However, recent flooding risks in the area convinced the couple to walk away from the deal entirely. Local sources revealed the plot remains unsold and has since attracted interest from other developers willing to take on the environmental challenges.

“The plan appears to have fallen through,” a source told The Sun_._ “It’s a flood-prone area and that will definitely have put a dampener on proceedings.”

The couple had originally considered moving to the UK after the Los Angeles wildfires devastated their California neighborhood earlier this year.

Their property search included helicopter tours of potential sites near celebrity friends Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who recently purchased their own Cotswolds estate.

Real estate experts familiar with the region explained that recent weather patterns have heightened flood concerns across many rural properties in England.

Storm Bert caused significant water damage to several high-end homes in the area, including DeGeneres and de Rossi’s mansion.

The Irreplaceable singer had been attracted to the Cotswolds lifestyle after visiting friends in the region multiple times. The area offers privacy and natural beauty while remaining accessible to London for business commitments.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s previous real estate investments have typically focused on coastal California properties, making the English countryside venture a significant departure from their usual preferences.

Bey and Jay-Z have not publicly commented on the cancelled UK relocation through their representatives.