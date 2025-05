Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Bhad Bhabie got emotional while discussing her relationship with Le Vaughn and admitted she still hits him despite past abuse allegations. Bhad Bhabie broke down during a raw interview while reflecting on her turbulent relationship with Le Vaughn, admitting she’s the one who gets physical and defending her decision to stay despite past cheating and […]

Bhad Bhabie got emotional while discussing her relationship with Le Vaughn and admitted she still hits him despite past abuse allegations.

Bhad Bhabie broke down during a raw interview while reflecting on her turbulent relationship with Le Vaughn, admitting she’s the one who gets physical and defending her decision to stay despite past cheating and public abuse claims.

The 21-year-old rapper and influencer got visibly emotional on the Camila Araujo podcast while discussing her relationship with the father of her daughter, Kali.

“I am so happy that I didn’t leave him,” she said through tears. “Because I would never find what I have with him in anybody else. And it’s gotten so much better; it’s like a whole different ball game. I always think about it like damn if I would have left, I’d be missing out on this…”

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, also admitted she would be “distraught” if Le Vaughn ever walked away.

Despite previously posting a video in July 2024 that appeared to show Le Vaughn physically assaulting her, she now says she released the footage out of fear he would take their daughter after she learned he was cheating on her with Alabama Barker.

“He told me he was gonna take Kali, she explained. “I was going through a drug problem at the time, and I felt like he did have that over me, and he could use that against me. So I posted the video to put it out there that, like, oh, maybe hopefully he can’t take her with this being public. My point was to even it out to keep my daughter, not for the world to attack.”

The now-deleted clip reportedly showed Le Vaughn pushing her to the ground and using his knee to pin her down.

She also posted photos of a swollen eye and bruises. At the time, she captioned the video, “This man think he gonna take my daughter from me!! Say whatever you want but tryna take my baby is crazy.”

Bhad Bhabie Responds To Calls To Leave Le Vaughn

When asked why she stayed with him despite the violence and infidelity, she responded, “Just cuz I had a black eye once and he cheated on me means I should leave him forever and break up a family?”

She also revealed that she knew about his involvement with Alabama Barker before it became public. “I had just learned how deep it was over the phone,” she explained. “While I’m in Florida and he’s in LA at her house in her bed.”

The conversation took another turn when the host urged them to stop putting their hands on each other.

Bhad Bhabie admitted the relationship is still physically aggressive. “I’ll be real. I still smack Le Vaughn up sometimes, because he be needing it,” she stated. “But I don’t hurt him.”