Bhad Bhabie Friend Arrested for Attacking Rapper’s Mother

Bhad Bhabie’s collaborator Ricky Ferrell was arrested after officials reviewed footage showing him allegedly assaulting her mother.

Bhad Bhabie became entangled in a personal and legal mess after her music associate was arrested for allegedly assaulting her mother during a confrontation outside their Florida home.

Ricky “Loopy” Ferrell, a frequent collaborator of the rapper, was taken into custody Thursday on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an August altercation with Barbara Bregoli, Danielle’s mother.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reviewed surveillance footage from the incident, which took place at a residence co-owned by Danielle and Barbara.

According to law enforcement records obtained by TMZ, Ferrell allegedly yanked Barbara’s iPhone 15 Pro from her hands and shook her multiple times as they struggled over the device.

Investigators said the video shows Ferrell letting go of Barbara before following her to her car, where she retrieved a firearm. Deputies noted Barbara never pointed the gun at Ferrell and kept her finger off the trigger.

That directly contradicts statements Ferrell reportedly gave during a sworn interview. The footage also shows Ferrell placing the phone on the trunk of Barbara’s vehicle before leaving the scene.

Initially, both parties called the police. Responding deputies at the time identified Barbara as the aggressor, and no arrests were made. But after further interviews and a detailed review of the footage, investigators reclassified Barbara as the victim and issued an arrest warrant for Ferrell.

He was arrested on Thursday and has since been released from custody, according to authorities.

Danielle, now 21, shot to viral fame in 2016 after her infamous “Cash me outside” moment on Dr. Phil. She later pivoted to a music career, becoming the youngest female rapper to have a song chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Barbara, a Brooklyn native and two-time breast cancer survivor, also has a sizable online following.

The incident adds another chapter to the family’s often public struggles, which have played out alongside Danielle’s rise in the Hip-Hop world.