Video Of Bhad Bhabie On Car Hood During Battle With LeVaughn Surfaces As Relationship Implodes

Bhad Bhabie stood on a car during a fight with Le Vaughn as their toxic relationship unraveled in front of the internet.

Bhad Bhabie and LeVaughn’s wild breakup saga hit another level on Wednesday (September 17) after he posted a video showing her on top of a car mid-argument, and it’s only adding fuel to the chaos surrounding their relationship.

The Bhad Bhabie versus LeVaughn drama took a nasty turn this week, when she dropped serious abuse claims on Snapchat, accusing him of hitting her “at least 500 times” during their three-year relationship.

Bhad Bhabie said he didn’t care at all after she had a miscarriage and was still bleeding. According to her, he even spat in her face while she was pregnant.

LeVaughn didn’t stay quiet. He fired back on Instagram, called her a “schizophrenic,” and posted a clip showing Bhad Bhabie crying during one of their fights. He didn’t really try to deny anything; he just laughed it off and kept moving.

Now, a video of Bhad Bhabie clinging to a car’s hood during one of their public spats is making the rounds online and it’s giving people a whole new look at how intense things really got between them.

Bhad Bhabie out here wildin out 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zyuV71aXL3 — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) September 17, 2025

That clip, along with previous footage showing him hitting her outdoors in June 2024, is resurfacing as folks revisit the toxic history between the two.

This relationship has been messy from the start. They linked up in mid-2020 after a mutual friend introduced them and things got serious fast. They both got inked with tribute tattoos in April 2023. She had his name and “1111” (his birthday) tattooed on her, and he got her name tattooed on his neck.

By the end of 2023, Bhad Bhabie revealed she was pregnant. Their daughter, Kali Love, was born in March 2024. They even threw a baby shower in February and shared all the pictures online, as if everything was perfect.

But behind the scenes, it was chaos. In July 2024, she accused him of putting hands on her and dropped a security video as proof, then deleted it. This month, she said she was done for good and blamed him for the miscarriage.