EXCLUSIVE: Big U Buried Under 20,000 Wiretaps As Prosecutors Introduce New Evidence

Big U faces trial after prosecutors revealed 20,000 wiretaps and recordings they say expose his role as a violent criminal ringleader.

Eugene “Big U” Henley is facing a staggering 20,000 intercepted phone calls and covert recordings that federal prosecutors say expose him as the mastermind of a violent criminal network that gripped Los Angeles for over a decade.

The mountain of audio evidence, described by prosecutors as “surreptitious audio and video recordings,” could severely damage Big U’s defense as he awaits trial on a sweeping list of federal charges.

Prosecutors have already submitted a stipulation for a protective order to defense attorneys, signaling the sensitive and potentially explosive nature of the material.

The government alleges Big U led what they call the “Big U Enterprise” from at least 2010 until his arrest, using the Rollin’ 60s gang and other associates to carry out acts of violence, extortion and fraud.

The indictment accuses him of using threats, assaults and even murder to maintain control and profit from criminal activity.

The charges against Big U include conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, robbery, extortion, wire fraud, bank fraud, tax evasion, human trafficking and the murder of an aspiring musician in 2021.

He is also accused of misusing federal funds, including COVID-19 relief money, and embezzling donations from public and celebrity sources.

Big U, a Hip-Hop label executive turned self-proclaimed community activist, was caught on tape making threats that prosecutors say contradict his public image.

“In the shadows, [Big U] was secretly operating as kingpin of a criminal enterprise that has ruled Los Angeles through violence, fear, and intimidation,” prosecutors wrote.

In one intercepted call, Henley said, “I’m retired, n####? Activist? I’ll pull up on your block right now, n####, and show up and show out, n####. That’s what happened to the last n##### that thought I was retired.”

Before surrendering to authorities, Big U denied the charges and claimed he was being targeted for his efforts in the community.

“I ain’t been nothing but a help to our community,” he said. “This the price of being Black and trying to help somebody, trying to help your community and do what you can. You just guilty because somebody else don’t like you.”

Big U is currently being held in custody without bond.