Big Boi Brings Hip-Hop To FIFA World Cup With Free Atlanta Concert Announcement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Big Boi will headline a free concert in Decatur Square on June 11, 2026 to launch Atlanta’s FIFA World Cup celebrations.

Big Boi will headline a free concert on Decatur Square to launch Atlanta’s 2026 FIFA World Cup celebrations, marking a major milestone for the Grammy-winning rapper just months after OutKast’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction announcement.

The OutKast legend confirmed his performance for Thursday, June 11, 2026 – the tournament’s opening day – as part of Decatur WatchFest ’26.

The announcement comes as Atlanta gears up to host multiple World Cup matches, with Big Boi serving as the perfect ambassador given his deep Atlanta roots and well-documented passion for soccer.

“As an Atlantan and huge soccer fan, performing for Decatur WatchFest ’26 to kick off our World Cup festivities is a great honor,” Big Boi stated. “I’ve seen the energy the World Cup creates, and I’m excited to get the party started for music and soccer fans in my backyard.”

The timing is particularly significant for Big Boi, whose legendary Hip-Hop duo OutKast was recently announced for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8, 2025.

The recognition celebrates Atlanta’s lasting impact on Hip-Hop culture, making Big Boi’s World Cup role even more symbolic of the city’s cultural influence.

Big Boi’s soccer fandom runs deeper than casual interest. The rapper became an Atlanta United FC supporter when the MLS team launched in 2017, regularly attending matches and embracing the Five Stripes culture.

His sports connections extend beyond soccer – he’s frequently seen supporting the Atlanta Falcons and has performed at major Atlanta sporting events, including the 2025 Peach Drop celebration.

Decatur City Manager Andrea Arnold expressed excitement about the collaboration.

“The City of Decatur is so excited to kick off Decatur WatchFest ’26 with Big Boi, an artist who has such a deep connection to Atlanta,” Arnold said. “We are thrilled to welcome Big Boi to the Square to start the Decatur WatchFest ’26 celebration.”

The concert represents the first major announcement for Decatur WatchFest ’26, which will feature live performances throughout the 34-day tournament.

Additional headliners and local artists will join the celebration, creating a comprehensive entertainment experience alongside World Cup viewing parties.

Fans can expect free music, games, activities, food and beverages on the newly renovated Decatur Square while watching matches featuring the world’s top soccer talent.

Organizers plan to announce the specific timing and additional details in January 2026, following the December World Cup draw, when teams and match schedules are finalized.