Big Daddy Kane In Heated Altercation With U.K. Rapper Who Invaded His Stage  

Big Daddy Kane took his jacket off and was ready to deal with Kamanchi Sly after the British rapper invaded his stage.

Big Daddy Kane did not back down when an uninvited guest interrupted his performance in London over the weekend, almost coming to blows with the man.

The Hip-Hop icon was headlining a Hip-Hop 50 celebration concert at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town when a masked man strolled onto the stage from behind Kane and stood in front of the audience.

The New Yorker ignored the interruption initially and continued rapping for some time. However after a while he cut the music and addressed the stage invader.

“You’re doing too much playboy,” Big Daddy Kane said as the masked man walked to the rear of the stage. “I need the stage, you’re doing too much.”

However, the man, later identified as U.K. rapper Kamanchi Sly of the rap group Hijack, refused to budge. He remained on stage and defiantly shook his head even as security approached. Sly continued to protest despite Big Daddy Kane attempting to gently usher him off stage.

“That ain’t my f#####’ problem,” Kane responded when the man said something about being treated unfairly. This quickly escalated when it became clear Kamanchi Sly wasn’t listening to him, with Big Daddy Kane removing his jacket to get down to business.

Fortunately, Sly was escorted off stage before any blows were thrown. Check out the video below.

Shortly after the altercation, Kamanchi Sly took to Instagram to explain his actions. He claimed his beef was not with Big Daddy Kane but with event organizers. According to Sly, their set kept getting pushed back, and he just wanted to let Hijack fans know they were in the building.

“HIJACK WILL ALWAYS STAND FIRM!!” Sly penned in the caption. “STAND FOR SOMETHING OR FALL FOR ANYTHING!”