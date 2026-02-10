Big Daddy Kane to Headline Hip Hope Ball Supporting Black Health Awareness In Delaware

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Daddy Kane will headline the Hip Hope Ball in Delaware, using Hip-Hop culture to spotlight Black health disparities and ignite real-world change.

Hip-Hop legend Big Daddy Kane is set to headline the second annual Hip Hope Ball: A Celebration to Ignite Change, an event that blends culture, community, and health advocacy under one roof.

The formal affair takes place Saturday, March 14, at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, bringing together Hip-Hop royalty, healthcare leaders, executives, and grassroots organizers with one shared goal: addressing health disparities in Black communities.

The event is hosted by the Health, Hope, and Hip Hop Foundation, founded by multiple myeloma “thriver” and Hip-Hop artist Oya “Grand G” Gilbert. While the foundation’s mission centers on health literacy and access, Kane’s involvement elevates the evening into something larger, a reminder of Hip-Hop’s longstanding role as both cultural leader and community voice.

For Gilbert, Kane is not just a headliner but a personal influence.

“Big Daddy Kane made it cool to be smart, lyrical, dark-skinned, and confident at a time when that wasn’t always celebrated,” Gilbert shared. “That representation mattered, and it still does.”

Kane will close the show following an evening that includes a VIP mixer, dinner, speakers, and special guests from across the Hip-Hop and advocacy worlds.

His appearance continues a tradition established at last year’s inaugural Hip Hope Ball, which featured Slick Rick, Freeway, and Young Guru, and drew praise for balancing entertainment with tangible community impact.

The Hip Hope Ball functions as the opening phase of a larger initiative.

Proceeds and partnerships from the event help fuel follow-up community block parties that provide free health screenings, mobile medical units, and access to healthcare providers, many of whom are intentionally selected to reflect the communities they serve.

“We want rooms where a pharmaceutical executive can sit at the same table as a street-level organizer,” Gilbert explained. “Access and trust change when those worlds collide.”

The focus is especially urgent given the foundation’s emphasis on multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer that disproportionately affects Black people at twice the rate of white patients. While treatments have improved dramatically, delayed diagnoses and systemic mistrust remain significant barriers.

Attendees are encouraged to embrace the event’s formal attire with Golden Era accessories, a nod to Hip-Hop’s roots and enduring style.

Tickets are currently priced at $145, with early bird pricing available through February 14. The ticket includes a VIP mixer with open bar, a three-course dinner, live performances, and an afterparty.

With Big Daddy Kane closing the night, the Hip Hope Ball positions itself not just as a celebration, but as a statement. Hip-Hop is still leading, still teaching, and still showing up where it matters most.

Tickets and additional information are available at healthhopehiphop.org.

Below are a few candid images from last year’s ball.