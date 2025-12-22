Big Sean Takes Detroit Pistons Global As City Teams Tap Homegrown Rap Stars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big Sean becomes Detroit Pistons Creative Director of Global Experience as Motor City teams leverage homegrown rap talent.

Big Sean landed a major promotion with his hometown Detroit Pistons, stepping into the role of Creative Director of Global Experience to help take the franchise worldwide.

The Detroit native will lead the team’s community outreach and expand its international fan base through creative projects that showcase Motor City culture on the global stage.

His new position builds on his previous work as Creative Director of Innovation, where he helped design team merchandise and enhanced in-game experiences.

“It’s been an honor to serve the Pistons community, and stepping into this expanded role as Creative Director of Global Experience allows me to do it on an even bigger scale,” Big Sean said. “Detroit has always been rich with talent and culture, and my mission is to keep opening doors and hiring our city’s creatives to shine alongside one of the most iconic franchises in sports.”

The rapper launched “Creatives Across Continents” on World Basketball Day, inviting international designers and artists to create original works inspired by Detroit Basketball.

Selected artists will collaborate with Big Sean on a retail collection dropping in 2026.

Big Sean has already collaborated on several Pistons projects, including the Don Life practice jerseys and the 2022-23 “St. C’s” Nike NBA City Edition uniforms.

The Pistons plan to share more details on partnerships related to NBA All-Star Weekend, 313 Day celebrations, and additional retail collaborations in 2026.

Detroit sports franchises are increasingly tapping their homegrown Hip-Hop talent to boost their brands.

Eminem recently signed a multi-year deal with the Detroit Lions to executive-produce their Thanksgiving halftime shows through 2027. The partnership kicked off this year with Jack White and Post Malone performing during the holiday show.

Both deals represent a strategic shift for Detroit’s major sports teams, which recognize the global appeal of their city’s legendary rap artists.