Bill Duke Praises KRS-One As One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Influential Voices

Bill Duke says KRS-One became his Hip-Hop “foundation” because the legendary MC combined intelligence, political courage and respect for Black women in a way few rappers have matched.

Veteran Hollywood actor and director Bill Duke has worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment, but when it comes to Hip-Hop, his respect belongs firmly to one of the culture’s most intellectual pioneers: KRS-One.

During a recent conversation with AllHipHop, the Predator and Menace II Society star reflected on the wave of rappers who successfully crossed into Hollywood during the 1990s. Names like Will Smith, Ice Cube, Ice-T and Queen Latifah helped redefine what was possible for Hip-Hop artists in film and television.

But when asked about Hip-Hop artists in general, Duke immediately shifted the conversation to someone he considers foundational to his own thinking.

“In terms of rap artists, my foundation that I listen to every word he wrote, KRS-One,” Duke said. “He was the godfather.”

KRS-One rose to prominence in the late 1980s as the leader and co-founder of Boogie Down Productions and became known for combining social commentary with lyrical skill, earning a reputation as one of Hip-Hop’s most influential conscious rappers. He’s also a fierce MC without few peers.

Bill Duke Says KRS-One Made Listeners Think

Duke explained to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur that his admiration goes beyond music. For him, KRS-One represents an intellectual and moral backbone of Hip-Hop.

“When you listen to his music, he made you think and feel,” Duke said. “He was courageous. He was political, but also he made you think about yourself and think about your worth and worthiness.”

Throughout his career, KRS-One has emphasized education, social awareness and self-empowerment in songs like “My Philosophy” and “Sound of da Police,” helping establish what many consider the blueprint for conscious rap.

That substance is exactly what Duke says separated him from many others.

Respect For Women Also Stood Out

Another major reason Duke said he gravitated toward KRS-One was the rapper’s approach to women in his music.

“He wasn’t disrespectful to Black women or any women,” Duke explained. “And his music was powerful.”

For Duke, that combination of intellect, message and respect elevated KRS-One beyond entertainment into something closer to education.

“KRS-One was my foundation,” Duke, who is over 80-years old, added. “I always love the foundation.”

Hip-Hop’s Intellectual Wing Still Matters

Duke’s comments also highlight a generational connection between Hip-Hop’s early “edutainment” era and Hollywood figures who saw the genre as more than music. KRS-One famously pushed the idea of Hip-Hop as a cultural philosophy and even founded the Temple of Hip-Hop to promote knowledge and cultural awareness. Currently, the Temple of Hip-Hop is in Newark, NJ.

For Duke, that deeper purpose is what made the Bronx MC stand out among the many artists who transitioned into mainstream entertainment.

The conversation also revealed Duke’s own ties to Hip-Hop culture. During the interview, AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur noted he had interviewed KRS-One multiple times, including one marathon session that lasted three hours — something Duke seemed to appreciate given his respect for the artist’s intellect.

Duke’s legacy parallels Hip-Hop’s golden era thinkers. Those rap artists influenced creatives outside of music, including filmmakers like John Singleton and Spike Lee. They all saw parallels between storytelling, social commentary and cultural responsibility.

Even after receiving a Hollywood Walk of Fame star and building a career spanning more than 50 years, Duke made it clear that he still values the kind of substance KRS-One brought to the culture.

“He made you think about your worth,” Duke said.