Birdman Reveals How Much Cash Money Made From Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Birdman is opening up about his roster, revealing that Cash Money Records raked in billions of dollars from the careers of Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, crediting the trio for helping turn his label into a financial powerhouse.

During an appearance on Nick Cannon’s “Cannon’s Class“ podcast, the Cash Money co-founder broke down the numbers behind the empire he built with his star-studded roster. According to Birdman, the trio has raked in more than $2 billion.

“Two billion dollars between Drake, Nicki, and Wayne,” Birdman said. “Two-plus billion dollars. Hundreds of millions of dollars, guaranteed.”

He also claimed that no other artists in the music industry have generated that kind of wealth for a label.

Birdman tells Nick Cannon that Lil Wayne, Drake & Nicki Minaj made Cash Money combined $2 billion pic.twitter.com/1BurTOxYbH — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) April 29, 2025

This isn’t the first time Birdman has spoken about the massive earnings tied to his artists.

Back in 2021, he told the “Big Facts” podcast that he personally handed out $1.4 billion to the trio after inking a deal with Universal Records.

“When Universal gave me a bag, brother, I could honestly say I gave Wayne about $400 to $500 million, Drake got about $500 million, and Nicki got about $300, $400 million out of my pocket,” he said. “No cap. If you don’t believe them, ask ’em.”

Birdman also emphasized the long-term value of owning music rights, explaining how Cash Money continues to profit from its catalog in another 2021 interview.

“I just started letting people sample my s###,” he explained. “There’s a gang of ways to make money off your masters. We generate $20 to $30 million dollars a year just on our masters.”

Birdman Apologizes to Lil Wayne Following Long-Running Legal Issues

Despite the massive success, Birdman’s relationship with Lil Wayne was strained for years due to legal disputes.

In 2018, the two reached a settlement that reportedly paid Wayne over $10 million and gave him control of Tha Carter V, which had been delayed for years.

Later that same year, the two were seen reconciling onstage, with Birdman offering a public apology.

“I knew this day was gon’ come, but I ain’t know when it was gon’ come,” he told the crowd before praising Lil Wayne. “I wanted to apologize to my n####.”