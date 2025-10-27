Birdman Shares Sweet FaceTime With Toni Braxton After Cash Money Vs. No Limit Verzuz

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Birdman shared a heartwarming moment with Toni Braxton following his high-energy Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz performance.

Birdman brought the energy and the emotion to the Cash Money vs. No Limit Verzuz battle over the weekend, then dialed up his wife Toni-Braxton to share the moment—straight from the stage to her living room.

After the performance, the Cash Money Records mogul FaceTimed Toni, who appeared on screen in dark sunglasses and a sleek black turtleneck, lounging in what her sister Tamar Braxton described as “the big beautiful house Birdman bought for her.”

When Tamar praised the event as “the biggest show ever,” Toni didn’t hesitate. “Oh, I would think so, of course it was!” she replied.

Tamar and Baby, Bryan, B, Bubba, you can call him what you feel , aka Birdman, call up his wife Toni Braxton after #VERZUZ at home stuntin like her hubby 😆#TheBraxtons pic.twitter.com/tXOsREGmMH — Nicole (@Nprezzed) October 26, 2025

Tamar wasn’t just in the audience—she was onstage, dancing behind Birdman and even wiping sweat from his head during the performance.

Tamar Braxton Defends Stage Appearance With Birdman

That moment quickly made the rounds online, prompting one X user to ask, “Now why was you on stage with yo sister man? @tamarbraxtonher.” Tamar fired back with zero hesitation: “Cause she couldn’t be here and she love her husband so ima hold it down for HER AND MY BROTHER!!!! TF!!??”

The Verzuz battle served up a heavy dose of Hip-Hop nostalgia, with both Cash Money and No Limit revisiting their late ’90s and early 2000s catalogs.

Birdman and Toni Braxton’s relationship has been anything but predictable. They began dating in 2016 after years of friendship. He popped the question in February 2018, and Braxton revealed the engagement in a trailer for her reality series Braxton Family Values.

Their romance has weathered multiple breakup rumors, but despite the drama, the couple quietly tied the knot on August 8, 2024.

However, Braxton filed for divorce weeks after the wedding, describing the marriage as “irretrievably broken” in court documents. Then, in a twist that left followers puzzled, Braxton dismissed the divorce filing in January 2025, and Birdman agreed. Legally, they remain married.

The marriage and near-split remained private until court records surfaced earlier this year.